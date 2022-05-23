Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar train service to open by June, 2023: Railway minister

Meanwhile, he said the railways couldn’t get rid of the ticket black marketing. “That is why we have taken many steps. Now, the responsibility has been given to the new organisation (Shohoz.com). It’s only been two-three months, we will have to wait and see how much we get from their service.”
“We have also taken steps to alleviate ticket black marketing,” the minister said.
Project objectives
On 3 April, 2011, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone for the construction of meter gauge railways from Dohazari-Ramu-Cox’s Bazar and Ramu-Ghumdhum.
There will be nine stations along the 128-km rail route, located at Satkania, Lohagara, Chakaria, Dulahazara, Eidgaon, Ramu, Cox’s Bazar Sadar, Ukhia and Ghumdhum. It will feature modern computer-based interlock signals and digital telecommunication systems.
Once complete, it will connect with the Trans-Asian Railway Corridor.
An overriding objective of the project is to bring tourist haven Cox’s Bazar under the railway network, making it more accessible for tourists from abroad who may prefer to head there straight after landing in Dhaka, as well as encouraging local tourism by providing stressed out residents of the capital with a safe, comfortable, affordable and environmentally-friendly option for weekend breaks.
If this project is implemented, a safe, comfortable and affordable communication system will be developed for tourists and local people. There will also be significant cargo movement on the line. Fish, salt, paper raw materials, forest and agricultural products can all be easily transported at a convenient cost.