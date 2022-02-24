Dhaka, Delhi to hold JCC after holding all sectoral meetings

Bangladesh and India on Thursday agreed to hold the foreign minister-level Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) meeting after both countries complete holding all sectoral meetings, reports BSS.

The agreement came during a meeting held between foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla in New Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

Bangladesh high commissioner to India Muhammad Imran, director general of South Asia of Bangladesh foreign ministry ATM Rokibul Haque and Smita Pant, joint secretary (BM) of Indian ministry of external affairs, among others, also joined the meeting.