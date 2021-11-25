Dhaka-London to hold defence dialogue soon

The High Commission expressed hope to strengthen multi-dimensional cooperation in defence including implementation of the Bangladesh Forces Goal 2030.
Tasneem further said Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman began modernising the Armed Forces of the country immediately after the Liberation War while under the visionary leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh Armed Forces have become modern, capable and efficient.
Defence adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in London, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Mahbubur Rashid said the defence relations between Bangladesh and the UK are very close, and it will be deeper and stronger in the future.
UK defence ministry representative Gavin Richardson said the UK seeks to work with Bangladesh to implement the Forces Goal 2030.
Maj. Gen. Abdul Qayum Molla and Air Vice Marshal Hasan Mahmud, freedom fighters living in the UK, diplomats, defence advisers of different countries, and members of British-Bangladeshi community were also present at the programme.