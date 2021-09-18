Dhaka receives 5mn more doses of Sinopharm vaccine

The vaccine doses are part of the commercial purchase from China.
On 11 September, Bangladesh received around 5.4 million (54 lakh) doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina recently told in parliament that the government had made arrangements to get more than 10 million (1crore) Covid-19 jabs every month.
According to the schedule received from the company producing Sinopharm, 20 million (2 crore) shots will be available every month from October and 60 million (6 crore) from December, she added.
On 16 August, Bangladesh, China and Incepta Vaccine Limited signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the co-production of the Sinopharm vaccine in Bangladesh.