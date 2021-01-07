Dhaka seeks Islamabad's official apology for its 1971 genocide

Bangladesh has reiterated the importance of resolving outstanding bilateral issues with Pakistan, including offering of an official apology from Pakistan for the genocide it committed during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971, reports UNB.
Dhaka also sought completion of the repatriation of Pakistanis stranded in Bangladesh, and settling the issue of the division of assets.
State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam raised the issues when newly appointed high commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui met him on Thursday.
The state minister cordially welcomed the high commissioner and highlighted that enhancing relations with all neighbouring countries was a foreign policy priority of the government.
"In line with that spirit, we look forward to engaging with Pakistan," he said.
Shahriar also urged Pakistan to grant access to more Bangladeshi products by utilizing the existing SAFTA provisions, relaxing the negative list and removing trade barriers.
The current trade balance tilts towards Pakistan.
High commissioner Siddiqui conveyed the very best wishes of the people and the government of Pakistan to the state minister and said he would give due diligence to advancing bilateral relations in every possible area of cooperation.
Both sides agreed on the need to hold the long-pending Foreign Office Consultations, which was last held in 2010.
The state minister assured the high commissioner of all cooperation and assistance during his tenure in Dhaka.