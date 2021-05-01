Dhaka South City: 98pc chemical warehouses risky

As many as 1,924 wholesale and retail establishments are running business of in Dhaka South City Corporation area and most of these establishments or warehouses are more or less risky, according to a study.

Dhaka South City Corporation, Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense, Department of Explosive and representatives of two intelligence agencies conducted the survey last December at the instruction of the Cabinet Division.

Officials at the Dhaka South City Corporation said the list was handed over to the Department of Explosive in the first week of March.

People concerned said everyone knows about chemical warehouses and its risks, but no action is taken. In the meantime, a fire broke out at a chemical godown housed in Musa Mansion in Old Dhaka’s Armanitola on 23 April, killing six people. Certain Ashikuzzaman, one of the fire victims, died on the night of 28 April and his wife is in a critical condition.