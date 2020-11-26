Dhaka-Thimphu to sign PTA next month: Bhutanese envoy

Bhutan will sign the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Bangladesh in December to further enhance trade and commerce between the two countries, reports UNB.

"All necessary works on the PTA have been completed to sign it next month," said Bhutanese ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Kuentsyl when he paid a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganobhaban on Thursday.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Noting that Bangladeshi garments are very popular in Bhutan, the ambassador said, "Bangladesh is not our friend only, it's also our trade partner."

The envoy highly appreciated the pragmatic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina saying that Bangladesh's economy is growing strongly under her leadership.