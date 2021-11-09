Dhaka to host IORA Council of Ministers meeting 17 November

Bangladesh will assume the position of the IORA chair in November.
Bangladesh will hold the post from 2021 to 2023, with Sri Lanka the new vice-chair, and the UAE taking the position of the past-chair.
The forthcoming ministers' meeting will be preceded by the 23rd CSO meeting taking stock of the Association's progress and endorsing the next IORA's Action Plan (2022-2027).
Meanwhile, a strategic dialogue on the Impact of Covid-19 and perspectives of economic recovery in the Indian Ocean Region will be held on 17 November.
IORA is an inter-governmental organisation that was established in 1997.
The vision for IORA originated during a visit by late President Nelson Mandela of South Africa to India in 1995.