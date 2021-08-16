Dhaka turns down Washington’s request to shelter some Afghans

Asked from which level the request came from the US, the foreign minister said it came from diplomatic channels both from Washington and in Dhaka.

Momen said the US is a friendly country to Bangladesh and conveyed the message to them that Bangladesh is already facing many problems by giving shelter to the Rohingyas.

“Don’t put us into further trouble,” he said, mentioning what Bangladesh conveyed to the US side after receiving the request.

The US side first reached out to the Bangladesh ambassador in Washington with the request which was later conveyed to Dhaka.

Momen said Bangladesh wanted to know the name of the countries that the US requested for giving people from Afghanistan a temporary shelter and how many in numbers. “No specific reply was found.”

Earlier, the foreign minister said Bangladesh will welcome the new government in Afghanistan if it is a government supported by its people.