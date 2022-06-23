Dhaka WASA MD, 8 others sued for embezzling Tk 1.32b

Other accused in the case are - Dhaka WASA engineer Sharmin Haque Ameer, former revenue inspector Md Mizanur Rahman, engineer Md Akteruzzaman, revenue inspector Md Zakir Hossain, engineer Md Badrul Alam, Janata Bank former DGM Shyamal Biswas, deputy secretary Sheikh Enayet Ullah, and deputy-chief accountant Md Salequr Rahman.
The court will give its order after taking the statements of the plaintiff of the case, said Shahab Uddin.
According to the case statement, the accused supported by Taqsem A Khan embezzled over Tk 1.32 billion from the fund of Dhaka WASA Karmachari Bahumukhi Samabay Samity from six banks through various cheques in 2017-2018 fiscal year.
Besides, the accused have theft movable and immovable properties including cars of the association worth Tk 2 billion.
The irregularities have been proved by an audit report of the Department of Cooperatives, it reads.