Dhaka WASA MD left for USA without handing over charges

Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) managing director Taqsem A Khan has left Bangladesh for the US on a three-month leave without handing over responsibilities to anyone. Instead, he has issued an office order appointing himself as "online MD" for the time.

WASA officials have raised questions over the move especially at a time when people of different areas in the capital are facing water crisis. The concerned officials said someone is made acting in-charge or endowed with an additional responsibility in cases like this. But Taqsem has not done anything.

According to the office order, the WASA MD signed, he will be on leave from 25 April to 24 July for treatment and to meet family members in the US. If he could not enjoy the leave for any reason that time, the three-month leave order will be effective from the date of his leaving the country. WASA public relations department said Taqsem left Dhaka for USA on 27 April.