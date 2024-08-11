Metro rail to resume operation on 17 August
The metro rail will resume operation from Saturday, 17 August except at the two stations that were vandalised during quota reform movement last month.
The advisory council of the interim government took the decision on Sunday.
"The metro rail will start running from Saturday, 17 August. The rail, however, will not stop at the damaged stations Kazipara and Mirpur-10 till repair is completed," meeting sources said.
On 19 July last, the Mirpur-10 and Kazipara metro stations were vandalised and everything - from vending machines to ticket counters were badly damaged.
The first metro rail was formally inaugurated on 28 December 2022.
The metro trains carry about 270,000 passengers on an average every day on Uttara-Motijheel route.