Bangladesh, Brazil sign visa exemption agreement

Bangladesh and Brazil have signed an agreement on visa exemption marking the 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, reports UNB.

State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam, MP who is on a four-day maiden official visit to Brazil signed the agreement on the exemption of visa for diplomatic and official passport holders on the 50 years of Bangladesh-Brazil diplomatic relations.

Foreign minister of Brazil Carlos Alberto Franco França signed the agreement on behalf of the Brazilian government, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

A high-profile business delegation led by the president of FBCCI Jashim Uddin and the representatives of the Bangladesh-Brazil Chamber of Commerce (BBCC) accompanied the state minister during the visit.