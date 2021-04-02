Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char Saturday

Head of missions of different countries stationed in Dhaka including Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States of America will visit Bhasan Char on Saturday, reports BSS.
The government has facilitated the visit to show the diplomats various facilities created for relocating the displaced Rohigyas in Bashan Char, an island in Bay of Bengal.
This visit by resident diplomatic envoys follows the UN team’s first visit to Bhasan Char that took place from 17-20 March, a joint statement issued by Canadian High Commission said on Thursday.
During this first visit to Bhasan Char by some of the heads of mission whose countries are contributing to the Rohingya response, participants will have an opportunity to see some of the facilities and services on the island and may have a chance to meet with relocated Rohingya refugees, authorities, and others living and working there, said the statement.
Covid-19 protocols will be followed in accordance with the regulations and guidelines of the Government of Bangladesh, it added.
Envoys look forward to continuing the dialogue with the Bangladesh government on its Bhasan Char project, as well as with the UN and other relevant partners following the visit.
“Further conversations are needed, especially between the Government of Bangladesh and UN to discuss the policy and technical issues in detail,” said the statement.
Currently, more than 10,000 Rohingyas are residing in Bhashan Char, an island 37 miles off the mainland under the administrative jurisdiction of Hatiya, that was turned into a model town with all amenities to accommodate 100,000 Rohingyas.
Bangladesh Navy has implemented the Ashrayan-3 at Bhashan Char at the cost of Tk 31 billion (3100 crore) for accommodating 100,000 Rohingyas.
The move was taken after some 750,000 Rohingyas fled a military crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State in 2017 and took shelter in Teknaf and Ukhia.
A total of 120 brick-built cluster villages and 120 cyclone shelters, facilities for education, hospital, farming and fishing, playground and presence of law enforcers make the island a much better living place for the Rohingyas than that of Cox’s Bazar camps.