Different countries envoys to visit Bhashan Char Saturday

During this first visit to Bhasan Char by some of the heads of mission whose countries are contributing to the Rohingya response, participants will have an opportunity to see some of the facilities and services on the island and may have a chance to meet with relocated Rohingya refugees, authorities, and others living and working there, said the statement.

Covid-19 protocols will be followed in accordance with the regulations and guidelines of the Government of Bangladesh, it added.

Envoys look forward to continuing the dialogue with the Bangladesh government on its Bhasan Char project, as well as with the UN and other relevant partners following the visit.

“Further conversations are needed, especially between the Government of Bangladesh and UN to discuss the policy and technical issues in detail,” said the statement.