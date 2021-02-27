Digital Security Act is for digital protection: Hasan

Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said the Digital Security Act (DSA) has been enacted for the digital protection of all people of the country and the incumbent government is monitoring to ensure proper use of the act, reports BSS.

“The act exists in many countries across the globe. But, propaganda is being carried out against Bangladesh through misusing the digital technology by online and social media platforms from home and abroad,” he said.

The minister made the comments while unveiling the third edition of the book ‘Sheikh Hasina: Ghure Daranor Bangladesh’ edited by Shamim Ahmed at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) in the capital.