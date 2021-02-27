Digital Security Act is for digital protection: Hasan

Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said the Digital Security Act (DSA) has been enacted for the digital protection of all people of the country and the incumbent government is monitoring to ensure proper use of the act, reports BSS.
“The act exists in many countries across the globe. But, propaganda is being carried out against Bangladesh through misusing the digital technology by online and social media platforms from home and abroad,” he said.
The minister made the comments while unveiling the third edition of the book ‘Sheikh Hasina: Ghure Daranor Bangladesh’ edited by Shamim Ahmed at an auditorium of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) in the capital.
Hasan welcomed the publication and emphasised on updating the data and information of the book.
Speaking about the recent criticism over the DSA, the information minister said, “Propagandas are being spread out against Bangladesh home and abroad through social media and online by misusing the digital technologies”.
A vested quarter recently spread out rumor over whether the Covid-19 vaccine would arrive in country on time, he said, but when the vaccines arrived in the country in due time, then the vested quarter termed the vaccine as harmful for human health.
Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, added: the propaganda mongers, interestingly, are now taking the vaccines secretly and openly.
Noting that characters of others have been being assassinated by misusing the digital technologies home and abroad by hiding the technology users’ identities, the information minister said, “The propagandas and conspiracies are being carried out against journalists, common people and the country as well”.
Referring to some incident of killing people by spreading rumours in social media, he said an act was needed to prevent such crimes. The Digital Security Act is the law which has been enacted to prevent those incidents and ensure safety for all people of the country, the information minister added.
He said the DSA is for digital protection of all including writers, intellectuals, journalists, professionals, farmers, and others.
The minister said ambassadors of some countries, who make statements against the law, also have similar law in their countries. “However, the law should not be misused,” said Hasan.