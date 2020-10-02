‘Disability Act and Action Plan must be implemented’

There is the National Action Policy 1995 for the rights of the disabled, the Disabled People's Rights and Protection Act 2013, regulations to implement the act in 2015 and the 2018 National Action Plan for the Disabled. However, the implementation of these laws, regulations and action plan is slow. There is no budget for the implementation of the laws and the plans. There is also a lack of coordination and monitoring by the government on the overall implementation of the various programmes in this regard.

These views were expressed by speakers at a virtual roundtable on Thursday. The roundtable, 'National Action Plan on Disability: The present situation and the way forward,' was organised jointly by Prothom Alo, NGDO, NCDW and ADD International, with support by the European Union.

Speakers at the discussion said that there should be a separate directorate and ministry to ensure the rights of the disabled. They said the matter of disabled persons' rights must be properly included in the eighth five-year plan and the negative mindset concerning disabled persons must be changed. The discussants pointed out how disabled persons were deprived of healthcare, relief and other facilities.