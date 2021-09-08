Dishonest politicians, bureaucrats curse for nation: Razzaque

Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) and North-West Power Generation Company Limited (NWPGCL) jointly organised the programme with president of IEB Dhaka Centre Molla Md Abul Hossain in the chair.
Chief executive officer of NWPGCL engineer Murshedul Alam, general secretary of IEB engineer Shahadat Hossain and Dhaka city south Awami League general secretary Humayun Kabir spoke on the occasion.
The minister said honesty is the greatest strength. "Our prime minister Sheikh Hasina is one of the most honest, capable and successful leaders in the world. The biggest finding of this nation is that prime minister Sheikh Hasina is at the top of the world in honesty. For 170 million people, it's a blessing for Bangladesh. Under her leadership, Bangladesh will become a prosperous and developed country," he added.
Abdur Razzaque, also a presidium member of Awami League, said that BNP has repeatedly mentioned that there is no democracy in the country, but these type of talks don't go with them.
"People know their (BNP) misdeeds and the crimes they committed in the name of democracy during their government's tenure. At present, of course, there is democracy in the country, but no democracy for carrying out BNP's terrorist activities. There is no existence of democracy to burn innocent people, arson attacks on cars and houses and on streets, which BNP wants," he added.
Calling on the BNP to participate in the 2023 elections, the agriculture minister further said, "You should participate in the next elections. We will welcome you if you win in the vote. But the current Awami League government cannot be overthrown through terrorist-anarchic activities in the name of movement-struggle, as the BNP does not have that strength."