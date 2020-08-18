Display Bangabandhu's portrait in parliament: HC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered to display the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the session-room in parliament, reports UNB.

The virtual bench of justice Tariq ul Hakim and justice SM Kuddus Zaman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by the Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das as public interest litigation.

Das moved for the petitioner and deputy attorney general Amit Das Gupta represented the state.