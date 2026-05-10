Jamdani belongs to Bangladesh, history cannot be overwritten

Claims are now being circulated in the media of a neighbouring country that Jamdani has “returned.” In reality, Jamdani never disappeared; rather, this living weaving tradition has survived despite adversity. It belongs exclusively to Bangladesh. Yet today, this heritage has become the subject of new claims, confusion, and battles of narrative.

Shared legacy or strategic claim?

The idea of a “shared legacy” is itself a consequence of geopolitical history, and the Indian subcontinent is no exception. Since Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan were once parts of undivided India, many commonalities remain in art, culture, literature, music, and handicrafts. These shared elements continue to be discussed in various ways today.

This has become particularly visible in disputes surrounding several weaving traditions as Geographical Indication (GI) products. The issue began in 2009 with Uppada Jamdani. Since then, India has registered another “Jamdani” as a GI product and has applied for yet another. Each time, Bangladesh has reacted only after the fact. We failed to act proactively then, and we are still failing now.