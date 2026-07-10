411 more stranded tourists evacuated from Sajek with army assistance

Another 411 tourists stranded in Sajek Valley, Rangamati, were evacuated with the assistance of the Bangladesh Army. They had been stranded after continuous heavy rainfall and flash floods submerged sections of the road at Machalong and Baghaihat Bazar.

On Friday morning, the tourists were ferried across the flooded areas using boats and bamboo rafts before being transported by road to safe destinations by the army.

According to the Sajek Cottage and Resort Owners’ Association and the local administration, continuous rainfall inundated several sections of the Dighinala–Baghaihat–Machalong–Sajek road, leaving around 561 tourists stranded in Sajek.