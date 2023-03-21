Armed forces being made capable to defend country’s sovereignty: PM

The premier said they have adopted a “Blue Economy” policy and are working to use the vast marine resources in flourishing country’s national economy and thus to contribute to ensuring overall development of Bangladesh.

She said the newly commissioned submarine base would help navy increase its operational capacity to secure the vast marine resources while the ships passing through the Bay of Bengal also can take help from the base.

“A proud chapter is added to the history of Bangladesh Navy with commissioning the complete and ultra-modern submarine base,” she said.

The premier also witnessed the first flag hoisting ceremony in the submarine base of the navy.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal made the welcome speech at the venue in Pekua.

A brief audio-visual documentary of the submarine base was screened at the function.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu had enacted the Territorial Waters and Maritime Zones Act, 1974 to establish Bangladesh’s rights on its maritime boundaries.

But, the United Nations adopted the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 1982 as an international maritime law, she said.

After 21 years , when AL government assumed power in 1996, Sheikh Hasina said her government had taken some measures and signed the UN unclose to this end, adding that the Ziaur Rahman, HM Ershad and Khaleda Zia’s governments did not take any measures.