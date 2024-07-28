Quota protests death toll 147: Home minister
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said 147 people died so far over clashes centering the quota reform movement.
He made the disclosure at a briefing at the secretariat.
The minister said the deaths include students, policemen and people from different professions.
This death toll is compiled as of today (Sunday), the minister said, adding that the authorities are continuing investigation and the death toll might be updated if any news of fresh death surfaces.
The students started the quota reform movement on 1 July. Protests spread throughout the country centering clashes on Dhaka University campus on 15 July.
The protests turned violent throughout the country from 16 July.
According to Prothom Alo’s count, at least 210 people died in the violence till 27 July.