Dipu Moni released on 12-hour parole to attend husband’s funeral
Former education minister and joint general secretary of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country), Dipu Moni, was released on a 12-hour parole Thursday morning to join the funeral of her husband.
She left Munshiganj District Jail under police escort at around 6:15 am today, Thursday, following an application by her daughter.
A prison van and police vehicles responsible for her security arrived at the jail premises shortly after dawn. Dipu Moni was taken out of the prison at around 6:15 am under police escort and subsequently driven to Dhaka in a prison van.
Mohammad Hashem Reza, acting jailer of Munshiganj District Jail, told Prothom Alo, “I received the papers for Dipu Moni’s 12-hour release on Wednesday evening. We began the necessary procedures accordingly. After completing all formalities early this morning, she was released at around 6:10 am. A total of 38 police personnel were deployed for her security in two police vehicles and the prison van. They have been instructed to escort her back to the jail by 6:00 pm, following the same security arrangements.”
Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, Dipu Moni’s lawyer, Gazi Faisal Islam, had applied for her release on a four-day parole. Subsequently, Munshiganj District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Syeda Nurmahal Ashrafi approved her release on parole for 12 hours, from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on Thursday.
Tawfique Nawaz’s body was taken to his residence in Kalabagan, Dhaka, this morning. Dipu Moni is expected to see her husband’s body there.
Dipu Moni had been detained at Munshiganj District Jail after being accused in several lawsuits related to killings during the 2024 mass uprising. Her husband, Tawfique Nawaz, had long been suffering from various kidney and liver complications.
She had repeatedly sought permission to meet him outside prison but was not granted permission. When she was produced before the court, her husband, who was bedridden, would sometimes be brought to meet her on a stretcher.
I received the papers for Dipu Moni’s 12-hour release on Wednesday evening. We began the necessary procedures accordingly. After completing all formalities early this morning, she was released at around 6:10 am.
As Tawfique Nawaz’s condition deteriorated, he was admitted to Continental Hospital in Gulshan, Dhaka. He died while undergoing treatment there at 10:27 pm on Tuesday.
Following his death, their daughter Tani Dipaboli and lawyer Gazi Faisal Islam spent Wednesday morning and afternoon visiting Munshiganj District Jail and the district administration office to seek parole for Dipu Moni. She was subsequently informed in the afternoon that she would be released on a 12-hour parole.
Tawfique Nawaz’s body was taken to his residence in Kalabagan, Dhaka, this morning. Dipu Moni is expected to see her husband’s body there.
The body will then be taken to Azad Mosque in Gulshan, where a namaz-e-janaza and doa will be held after Zuhr prayers. He will subsequently be buried at Banani graveyard.