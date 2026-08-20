Dipu Moni released on 12-hour parole to attend husband’s funeral

Former education minister and joint general secretary of the Awami League (whose activities have been banned in the country), Dipu Moni, was released on a 12-hour parole Thursday morning to join the funeral of her husband.

She left Munshiganj District Jail under police escort at around 6:15 am today, Thursday, following an application by her daughter.

A prison van and police vehicles responsible for her security arrived at the jail premises shortly after dawn. Dipu Moni was taken out of the prison at around 6:15 am under police escort and subsequently driven to Dhaka in a prison van.