March from Banglamotor toward parliament, Jamaat alliance leaders join

On the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, a march was held toward the National Parliament, organised by the National Committee on Resistance Against Enforced Disappearances.

Top-level leaders of the 11-party alliance, led by Jamaat-e-Islami, also participated in the march. At around 4:30 PM today, the march reached Manik Mia Avenue in front of the Parliament. Following a rally there, a memorandum will be submitted to the Speaker.