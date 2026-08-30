March from Banglamotor toward parliament, Jamaat alliance leaders join
On the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, a march was held toward the National Parliament, organised by the National Committee on Resistance Against Enforced Disappearances.
Top-level leaders of the 11-party alliance, led by Jamaat-e-Islami, also participated in the march. At around 4:30 PM today, the march reached Manik Mia Avenue in front of the Parliament. Following a rally there, a memorandum will be submitted to the Speaker.
The march commenced from the Banglamotor intersection at 3:40 PM today, Sunday.
Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, Assistant Secretary General AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, former BNP leader Major (Retd.) Akhtaruzzaman who recently joined Jamaat, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Secretary General Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmad, and JAGPA Vice President Rashed Pradhan, along with several individuals who fell victim to enforced disappearance during the Awami League government's tenure, participated in the march.
Prior to the march, around 3:00 PM, a brief rally was held by the National Committee on Resistance Against Enforced Disappearances in front of the Rupayan Trade Centre in Banglamotor.
The rally was presided over by Hasinur Rahman, a former army officer who was a victim of enforced disappearance during the Awami League regime.
He strongly criticized Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and demanded that the Enforced Disappearance Prevention Ordinance, drafted during the tenure of the previous interim government, be enacted into law. Alongside Akhtaruzzaman, several others spoke at the rally.
In his closing remarks at the rally, Hamidur Rahman Azad, coordinator of the 11-party alliance and Jamaat leader, expressed solidarity with the programme. He stated that the march would conclude in front of the Parliament, after which a delegation would enter the Parliament building to submit a memorandum to the Speaker.
The march began immediately after the speeches. Slogans such as "Aynaghor (secret detention cells) in Bangladesh will exist no more," "My brother is in his grave, why is the killer in India?", "Besiege, besiege, the Parliament building will be besieged," and "Nara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar" were chanted during the procession.