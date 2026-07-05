Professor Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq passes away

President of the Bangla Academy and former chairman of the Department of Bangla at the University of Dhaka, Professor Abul Kashem Fazlul Haq, has passed away.

He breathed his last on Sunday afternoon in Mirpur, the capital city. He was 85 years old.

Mohammad Azam, Director General of the Bangla Academy and a former student of Professor Abul Kasem Fazlul Haq, confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo.

He said, "Between 2: 30 and 3: 00 in the afternoon, sir went to eat at a restaurant in Mirpur-1. When he felt unwell there, he was taken to the hospital. As far as I have heard, he was taken to the Heart Foundation. There, the physicians declared him dead. "