‘Those who served in the past 3 elections will not be assigned this time’

Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Adviser to the Ministry of Home Affairs, has said that individuals who served in the previous three national elections (2014, 2018, and 2024) will not be given any role in the upcoming national election.

He stated that the government will avoid assigning them responsibilities as much as possible in the forthcoming polls.

The adviser made the remarks on Sunday morning while speaking to journalists after a meeting of the Core Committee on Law and Order at the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In response to a question from reporters, the adviser said that the trials of army officers against whom arrest warrants have been issued in three cases of the International Crimes Tribunal will proceed in due legal process.

Regarding allegations of “safe exit,” he said, “I live in this country, my children live in this country — I don’t need a safe exit.”