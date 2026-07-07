Gas supply drops across the country; Dhaka residents also to suffer—here is why

According to sources at the Bangladesh Oil, Gas, and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla), the country has already been grappling with a chronic deficit in gas supply relative to demand for a prolonged period. Prior to this disruption, the two terminals were jointly supplying between 1 to 1.05 billion cubic feet of LNG per day. However, due to hostile weather conditions at sea, supply was scaled back incrementally by 300 million cubic feet, starting late Monday night. Currently, only 750 million cubic feet of LNG is being supplied, with authorities planning to ramp production back up once weather conditions improve.

Imported LNG accounts for 35 to 40 per cent of the total daily gas supply in Bangladesh. Consequently, any reduction in LNG output significantly exacerbates the ongoing gas crisis.