Abused by husband, 51 calls a day

In June this year, a woman working as a nurse went to her in-laws’ home in Gopalganj with her husband. At one stage of a marital dispute, her husband assaulted her, threatened to kill her with a knife, and later locked her inside a room. The next day, the woman’s maternal uncle called the national emergency service, and police rescued her.

The woman later filed a complaint at the police station, stating that her husband had been physically and mentally abusing her for a long time. The couple has one child from their 14-year marriage.

In 2024, in Dhaka’s Bhatara area, another housewife was beaten and thrown out of her home by her husband late at night. After she called the national emergency service 999, police rescued her and took her to a relative’s house.

In 2025, an average of 51 calls per day have been made to 999 with allegations of abuse by husbands. This is 63 per cent higher than in 2024, when 11,418 such calls were recorded—an average of 31 per day. In 2023, the daily average was 27 calls.