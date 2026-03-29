Violence Against Women
Abused by husband, 51 calls a day
In June this year, a woman working as a nurse went to her in-laws’ home in Gopalganj with her husband. At one stage of a marital dispute, her husband assaulted her, threatened to kill her with a knife, and later locked her inside a room. The next day, the woman’s maternal uncle called the national emergency service, and police rescued her.
The woman later filed a complaint at the police station, stating that her husband had been physically and mentally abusing her for a long time. The couple has one child from their 14-year marriage.
In 2024, in Dhaka’s Bhatara area, another housewife was beaten and thrown out of her home by her husband late at night. After she called the national emergency service 999, police rescued her and took her to a relative’s house.
In 2025, an average of 51 calls per day have been made to 999 with allegations of abuse by husbands. This is 63 per cent higher than in 2024, when 11,418 such calls were recorded—an average of 31 per day. In 2023, the daily average was 27 calls.
Majority of complaints against husbands
Last year, a total of 32,286 calls were made reporting violence against women, including allegations of murder, rape, sexual harassment, stalking, abetment to suicide, unlawful confinement, abuse by husbands, parents and others, and dowry-related violence. Of these, 18,626 calls were specifically related to abuse by husbands—accounting for nearly 58 per cent of all calls.
In January and February of this year, out of 6,227 calls reporting violence against women, 3,808—or 61 per cent—were against husbands.
Since the launch of the national emergency service 999 on 12 December, 2017, this marks the highest number of calls reporting violence by husbands in the past eight years. Analysis shows that the number of calls received last year regarding abuse by husbands alone exceeded the total number of calls related to violence against women recorded before 2022.
Mohiul Islam, Additional Deputy Inspector General and head of the national emergency service 999, told Prothom Alo that many husbands resort to abuse to assert control over their wives.
He said the highest number of complaints about violence against women and abuse by husbands in the past eight years was recorded last year, with a 40 per cent increase compared to 2024.
According to him, there are two main reasons for the rise in calls. First, the expansion of 999 services at the grassroots level has increased awareness and trust in the system. Second, women are becoming more vocal against abuse and are seeking remedies by calling for help.
Fauzia Moslem, president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, said the rising incidents of violence against women call for a government task force and a comprehensive programme. She stressed the need to understand the social mindset behind such violence and to align laws, reforms, and enforcement accordingly.
What happens after complaints
There are legal provisions such as the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2010, and in cases of dowry-related abuse, the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.
However, when contacted on 25 March, Tungipara Police Station said that the housewife from Gopalganj did not seek legal remedy under any of these laws; she only filed a written complaint.
Officer-in-Charge Md. Ayub Ali said on 28 March that he had recently joined and, upon inquiry, learned that the case did not proceed further.
Responding to allegations that many victims do not receive proper services, Mohiul Islam said that 999 ensures victims are connected with police stations and that follow-ups are conducted to check whether assistance was provided. He added that there is no shortcoming from the 999 service in this regard.
Data from Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) also reflects trends in domestic violence, abuse by husbands, killings, and the relatively low number of cases filed. According to ASK, in 2025, 560 incidents of domestic violence against women were reported in the media, but only 248 cases were filed. Among these, there were 28 incidents of abuse by husbands and 217 cases of killing.
In 2024, 523 incidents of domestic violence were reported, with 211 cases filed. These included 33 incidents of abuse by husbands and 180 killings.
Fauzia Moslem said many women refrain from seeking legal remedies out of fear of breaking up their families. There is also a lack of awareness about legal options. Complaints under the Domestic Violence Act remain extremely rare. She emphasised the need to increase awareness among both victims and law enforcement agencies about the implementation of the law.