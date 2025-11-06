75pc water-logging in Chattogram addressed: report to CA

A progress report presented before Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday, Wednesday at a meeting on measures taken to address water-logging in Chattogram city stated that 75 per cent of water-logging has already been addressed there.

Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Ziauddin presented the progress report on the projects undertaken to tackle water-logging at the meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna here on Wednesday afternoon.

"According to the progress report, 88 per cent of the four major projects taken aimed at alleviating water-logging have been completed," Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday afternoon.