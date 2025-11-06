75pc water-logging in Chattogram addressed: report to CA
A progress report presented before Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday, Wednesday at a meeting on measures taken to address water-logging in Chattogram city stated that 75 per cent of water-logging has already been addressed there.
Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Ziauddin presented the progress report on the projects undertaken to tackle water-logging at the meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna here on Wednesday afternoon.
"According to the progress report, 88 per cent of the four major projects taken aimed at alleviating water-logging have been completed," Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday afternoon.
Road Transport and Bridges Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk E Azam, Bir Protik, Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Engineer Nurul Karim, Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral S M Moniruzzaman, District Commissioner (DC) Saiful Islam and representatives from civil society were present at the meeting.
The press secretary said that the Chief Adviser, during his visit to Chattogram on 14 May, had instructed that water-logging in the city should be reduced by at least 50 per cent within the year.
As per the instruction, Azad said, apart from some local authorities, 34 Engineer Construction Brigade of Bangladesh Army took part in implementing several projects.
Commander of the 34 Engineer Construction Brigade Brigadier General Shamsul Alam said that although the Chief Adviser set a 50 per cent target, through collective efforts and sincere cooperation, 75 per cent of water-logging has already been addressed in Chattogram city.
The presentation showed that the number of waterlogged spots in Chattogram had fallen from 113 in 2023 (lasting 8-9 hours) to 21 in 2025, now limited to 2-4 hours, the deputy press secretary said.
The meeting was informed that waterlogged spots would be reduced to 10 by the next year while it would be brought to fully tolerable level by 2027, he added.
The meeting identified weak waste management as the biggest obstacle to reducing water-logging, Azad said, adding that on average 800 tons of waste is deposited daily in Chattogram's rivers, canals and khals (small waterways).
The concerned officials at the meeting suggested creating an ecosystem for proper waste collection, he said.
In the meeting, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) officials stated that 3,200 tons of waste is produced daily in the city, of which 2,700-2,800 tons is disposed of, leaving an excess that clogs drains and canals.
Noting that multiple feasibility studies, with support from different countries, have been conducted to modernise waste management, Azad said, the City Corporation urged the government to make rapid decisions on these matters.
Expressing satisfaction over the progress, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said, "The first phase of water-logging mitigation in Chattogram has been completed. Now we will move to the second phase."
He instructed all agencies to submit their plans in writing and directed the Chattogram Divisional Commissioner to coordinate the efforts.
The Chief Adviser, a native of Chattogram, inquired about the progress of the reconstruction of the Chaktai Khal, historically described as "the sorrow of Chattogram".
The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Engineer Nurul Karim reported that 12 pumps are being installed to remove water from the Chaktai Khal, of which 10 are already operational.
Once all pumps are operational, they will be able to remove 24 crore liters of water daily, he added.
Karim informed that 56 water pumps are being installed across Chattogram to manage water drainage and requested the government to allocate the necessary funds for land acquisition related to the projects.
The Chief Adviser has instructed that ongoing projects should be properly maintained after completion.
The Chattogram City Corporation officials thanked local residents for voluntarily giving up land for development projects and called upon the government for expediting offering compensation for landowners.
They also commended local leaders of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami for voluntarily funding the renovation of two canals.
Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam also spoke at the briefing while Senior Assistant Press Secretary Foyez Ahammad and Assistant Press Secretary Shuchismita Tithi were present.