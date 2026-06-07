Drugs sold in makeshift shacks, money goes into the pockets of “bosses”

According to officials of the Department of Narcotics Control, around 95 per cent of drugs recovered in Khulna are seized while being transported. Only about 5 per cent are recovered from houses or other premises. This data provides important insight into the nature of the drug trade.

Large consignments rarely remain in one place for long and are quickly transferred from hand to hand. As a result, the carriers are arrested, while those who finance the trade, control drug operations, or run retail networks remain out of reach.

Sources involved in the matter say that drug networks now operate in such a way that supplies are delivered wherever users demand. Earlier, enforcement operations could focus on specific neighbourhoods, river terminals, or gathering points. Now, drugs are distributed through mobile phone coordination, small consignments, motorcycle or rickshaw transport, and temporary sellers.

A large portion of well-known criminal groups in Khulna are allegedly running their drug operations using this method.

Md Ahsanur Rahman, Additional Director of the Department of Narcotics Control, told Prothom Alo that control of drugs in Khulna is in the hands of a few individuals. He said there are 5–7 persons against whom there are no cases, but who effectively control the drug trade. Many of them also have social recognition and influence.

During the interim government period, there are examples of joint forces led by the armed forces arresting individuals with political identities along with drugs. For instance, on 20 June last year, a joint force arrested four people, including Salauddin Molla Bulbul, president of Ward 30 BNP in Khulna city, and former city Jubo Dal member Towhidur Rahman, with weapons, ammunition, and drugs. However, such operations have become rare.

Some members of law enforcement, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that those who control the drug trade or operate behind the scenes are not directly involved in carrying or selling drugs. Political identity, social status, and local influence make action against them difficult.