Our 'engineering' is convincing people: Tarique Rahman

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman stated that bringing the people to their side and earning their trust was their “engineering,” and they have succeeded in that.

He mentioned this in response to a question at a post-election press conference held at Hotel Intercontinental this Saturday afternoon.

Tarique Rahman said, "Convincing the people is our engineering. Our engineering was to bring the people to our side. Alhamdulillah, we have succeeded in that."

After winning more than two-thirds of the seats in the 13th parliamentary elections held last Thursday, BNP, under Tarique Rahman's leadership, is on the path to forming the government. Two days after the election, he faced domestic and international journalists.

Referring to his previous statement that the election would not be easy for BNP, Khaled Mohiuddin from the New York-based news outlet Thikana asked how difficult the election was for BNP and whether any “engineering” was needed for victory.