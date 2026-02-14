Our 'engineering' is convincing people: Tarique Rahman
BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman stated that bringing the people to their side and earning their trust was their “engineering,” and they have succeeded in that.
He mentioned this in response to a question at a post-election press conference held at Hotel Intercontinental this Saturday afternoon.
Tarique Rahman said, "Convincing the people is our engineering. Our engineering was to bring the people to our side. Alhamdulillah, we have succeeded in that."
After winning more than two-thirds of the seats in the 13th parliamentary elections held last Thursday, BNP, under Tarique Rahman's leadership, is on the path to forming the government. Two days after the election, he faced domestic and international journalists.
Referring to his previous statement that the election would not be easy for BNP, Khaled Mohiuddin from the New York-based news outlet Thikana asked how difficult the election was for BNP and whether any “engineering” was needed for victory.
In response, Tarique Rahman said that convincing the people and ensuring a fair and beautiful environment was challenging. It would naturally be tough to achieve any good work or goal.
In the press conference, domestic and international journalists asked Tarique Rahman about BNP's foreign policy, plans for the economic sector, and various other topics.
When Indian journalist Ashoke Raj inquired about Bangladesh-India relations, the BNP Chairman said that BNP would determine its foreign policy by safeguarding the interests of Bangladesh and its people.
UK''s The Independent journalist Alisha Rahman Sarkar asked how BNP would balance relationships with India, Pakistan, and China and whether BNP would proceed with the corruption cases against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her niece MP Tulip Siddiq in the UK.
BNP''s standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury responded to this question. He stated that BNP's foreign policy would apply equally to all countries and not be centered around any particular nation.
A journalist from Qatar-based Al Jazeera asked what BNP's main challenge would be after forming the government.
Tarique Rahman replied that they have several challenges ahead, such as fixing the country's economy, maintaining law and order, and ensuring good governance since the previous government politicised almost every institution.
In response to a Chinese journalist's question about future Bangladesh-China relations and China's Belt and Road Initiative as part of Bangladesh's future development, Tarique Rahman said, "We will try to protect the interests of Bangladesh's people. Naturally, we will not go toward anything contrary to Bangladesh's interests."
Regarding the Belt and Road Initiative, he stated that they would decide if it is beneficial for the country’s economy.
Asked how much importance BNP would place on the youth, a foreign journalist received Tarique Rahman's assurance that they would definitely listen to the youth. However, he emphasised that society consists of many others, and they must consider everyone. They have addressed everyone's needs in their manifesto, including those of the youth, elderly, disabled, and women.
In response to a question from Pakistan's Geo News journalist Azaz Syed about Sheikh Hasina's trial and the reactivation of SAARC, Tarique Rahman said that Bangladesh initiated the formation of SAARC, and their government wishes to activate it. They will discuss this matter after forming the government. On Sheikh Hasina's trial, Tarique Rahman stated, "It will depend on the legal system."
A Chinese journalist asked which sectors seem most promising for advancing relations with China. Tarique Rahman said, “China, like many others, is a development partner of Bangladesh. We hope that in the future, both countries will work together.”
A journalist from the British newspaper Financial Times inquired about BNP's plans to boost the economy. Tarique Rahman responded that they would bring in more businesses and create new employment opportunities.
A foreign journalist asked about plans to reintegrate the previous government's supporters and activists after the mass uprising. Tarique Rahman emphasised ensuring the rule of law. In another question concerning law and order, he said, "The law is equal for everyone. We will strive to let the law operate as it should."
Channel 24’s journalist Zahirul Alam inquired about measures the new government will take after the previous government allegedly created oligarchs and destroyed the economy. Tarique Rahman replied, stating that it will be a democratic economy where everyone can engage in business based on merit and qualifications. No special group will be given undue opportunities.