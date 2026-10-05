DU student injured after jumping from Jagannath hall
A student of Dhaka University (DU) was injured after jumping from the multi-storey Santosh Building at Jagannath Hall.
The incident occurred at around 1:00 am on Sunday night. Rescuers took the injured student to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.
Regarding the incident, Jagannath Hall Provost Debashis Pal told Prothom Alo, “The student, from the Department of Development Studies in the 2025–26 academic year, jumped from the ninth floor of the building. We will know the details of the incident once the student has fully recovered.”
Pallab Chandra Barman, vice-president (VP) of the Jagannath Hall Students’ Union, said, “The physicians have said that the student’s injuries are not serious.”