1st chapter of Biswa Ijtema to begin on 2 February

The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema will begin on the bank of the Turag River at Tongi, on the outskirts of the city, on 2 February.

Confirming the matter to BSS, Ijtema Chief Coordinator Md Mahfuzur Rahman said the followers of Maulana Zubairul Hasan Kandhlawi will join the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema to be held from 2 to 4 February.