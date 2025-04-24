Qatar assures of all supports for rebuilding Bangladesh
Prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, has assured that Qatar will provide all possible supports to rebuild Bangladesh.
The assurance came when Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister at his office in Doha on Thursday.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, also the foreign minister of Qatar, expressed his full support for the leadership of the Bangladesh Chief Adviser.
The Qatari Prime Minister, one of the most influential leaders in the Middle East, said he would designate one of his close aides to take the relationship with Bangladesh to a new height.
"We count on your continued leadership," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani told Prof Yunus, expressing his confidence that Bangladesh would come out of this reform and rebuilding process much stronger in the years to come.
The chief adviser sought full diplomatic, financial, and investment supports for building a new Bangladesh, including creating new opportunities and a prosperous future for the country's nearly 180 million people, notably its young population.
"We need your support to build the country of the dream of our youth," Prof Yunus said.
The Qatari prime minister also urged the Bangladesh leader to send a technical team to Qatar to hold discussions on a wide range of cooperation.
The discussion also centered on the Rohingya crisis, with the chief adviser calling for all possible support "to make sure Rohingya people can return home with dignity."
The chief adviser also thanked the Qatari prime minister for helping organise a high-level dialogue on the Rohingya crisis on the sidelines of the Earthna Summit.
The Qatari premier appreciated Bangladesh's role in hosting more than one million Rohingya refugees in the country.
He called for mobilising more international support to resolve the crisis. He reiterated the continued support of Qatar to the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh and to sustainable resolution of the issue.
The two leaders also discussed the Gaza situation. Prof Yunus expressed his regret that much of the world is still silent over the plight of the Gazans. The Prime Minister of Qatar expressed his appreciation of the position of Bangladesh on this issue.
The Bangladesh chief adviser also thanked Al Jazeera, which he visited yesterday, for covering the Gaza crisis despite enormous challenges.
Prof Yunus sought Qatari support for Bangladesh's female sports athletes, including providing training and building facilities for them.
He invited the Qatari prime minister to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time - a request gladly accepted by Sheikh Mohammed.
Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain, Energy Adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan, National Security Adviser Dr. Khalilur Rahman and SDG Affairs Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, among others, attended the meeting.