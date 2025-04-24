Qatar assures of all supports for rebuilding Bangladesh

Prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, has assured that Qatar will provide all possible supports to rebuild Bangladesh.

The assurance came when Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister at his office in Doha on Thursday.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, also the foreign minister of Qatar, expressed his full support for the leadership of the Bangladesh Chief Adviser.

The Qatari Prime Minister, one of the most influential leaders in the Middle East, said he would designate one of his close aides to take the relationship with Bangladesh to a new height.