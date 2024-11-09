4.3 million TCB cards not cancelled, explains spokesperson
The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh’s (TCB) spokesperson said the news of cancellation of 4.3 million family cards is not true.
TCB’s spokesperson Humayun Kabir in a press briefing today spoke about the family cards. Later some news media reported that TCB has cancelled 4.3 million family cards.
Explaining the news, Humayun Kabir told Prothom Alo that out of 10 million family cards, 5.7 million cards have been made smart cards.
Process to change the remaining cards to smart cards is ongoing. These 4.3 million cards are being scrutinized and reviewed. Cards will be cancelled if any anomaly is detected in scrutiny.
Humayun Kabir told the press conference that media reported anomalies regarding the TCB family card with the main allegation that some people are availing subsidized TCB goods form multiple locations using a single card. The authorities are introducing smart cards to do away with the problem so that no more than one person from a family gets the card.
Humyun said all 10 million card holders are getting TCB goods right now.
Explaining the reason behind delay in providing all with smart cards, Humayun said the TCB has sent letters to district administration and city corporations seeking specific information regarding the card holders four times. But the administration could not provide the full information due to change in administration. That’s why 4.3 million cards could not be changed to smart cards.
The TCB said in the press briefing that the card holders will get a package of 2 kg lentils, 2 litres edible oil, one kg sugar and one kg chickpeas each during the holy month of Ramadan. Moreover, the card holders of the city corporation areas will get one kg dates.
Replying to a question, Humayun Kabir said stern action would be taken against the distributors who are accused of irregularities in distributing TCB goods.