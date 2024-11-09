4.3 million TCB cards not cancelled, explains spokesperson

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh’s (TCB) spokesperson said the news of cancellation of 4.3 million family cards is not true.

TCB’s spokesperson Humayun Kabir in a press briefing today spoke about the family cards. Later some news media reported that TCB has cancelled 4.3 million family cards.

Explaining the news, Humayun Kabir told Prothom Alo that out of 10 million family cards, 5.7 million cards have been made smart cards.

Process to change the remaining cards to smart cards is ongoing. These 4.3 million cards are being scrutinized and reviewed. Cards will be cancelled if any anomaly is detected in scrutiny.