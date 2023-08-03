EU contributes EUR 44.875m to strengthen quality education in Bangladesh

The European Union (EU) disbursed the third tranche of the ongoing education budget support implemented by the government of Bangladesh. The amount of the disbursement is EUR 44.875 million (around BDT 525 crore) with the aim to advancing the country’s education reforms, in line with national and international commitments.

This payment was made in context of the country’s progress in overall education sector performance and the achievement of the agreed targets within the framework of the EU budget support operation called ‘Human Capital Development Programme 2021, HCDP 21’ (2018- 2024), for FY 2021-22, says a press release.

In this fiscal year, in line with its commitments, Bangladesh government continued to strengthen its system, focusing on educational priorities with regards to ensuring access to a significant number of out of school children, modernising the curriculum, increased access to Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) along with strengthened monitoring system and accountability.