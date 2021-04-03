Domestic flights to remain suspended during lockdown: CAAB

The flight operations on domestic routes will remain suspended immediately after enforcement of lockdown, said Air-Vice Marshal M Mofidur Rahman, chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Saturday.
However, flights on international routes will operate as usual until further notice, reports UNB.
He said a notice regarding suspension of domestic flights will be issued after the official announcement of lockdown.
Earlier on Saturday Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader said that the government is set to impose a seven-day lockdown from Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile state minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain also stated that the announcement of a countrywide seven-day lockdown would come within two or three days.
However, industries and essential services will remain out of the purview of lockdown.