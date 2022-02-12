Don’t appoint govt beneficiaries to EC, eminent citizens recommend

The search committee tasked with nominating the names for forming the next election commission held its first meeting with eminent citizens of the country.
The meeting started at Supreme Court Judges Lounge at around 11 in the morning.
The participants disclosed their recommendations to the journalists following the meeting.
The search committee would hold meetings with selected personalities today and Sunday. Over 60 eminent citizens and professionals have been invited.
Following the meeting, former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder said they urged the authorities that no beneficiaries of the government get appointed in the election commission. Many participants have supported the demand.
Asked as to what they meant by beneficiaries, he told journalists that people who were appointed in government posts contractually might be deemed as beneficiaries.
Dhaka University teacher Asif Nazrul, too, said he made a similar demand.
“Those who took a stance for or against political parties after retirement should not be in EC. Only those who have the mentality or courage to conduct a fair election have to be included in EC,” Asif Nazrul said.
The DU teacher also said he recommended that the names proposed for EC posts should be disclosed beforehand.
DU pro-VC ASM Maksud Kamal said he proposed those who are directly linked with or beneficiaries of political parties are not appointed in EC.
Maksud Kamal also said he recommended that those who are against the spirit of liberation war should not be appointed as CEC or commissioners.
Lawyer Munsurul Haque Chowdhury and Asiatic Society’s president Mahfuza Khanam also made recommendations to appoint pro-liberation persons.
Lawyers AF Hasan Arif, Fida M Kamal, Yousuf Hossain Humayun, Rokonuddin Mahmud, MK Rahman, Shahdeen Malik, professor Borhan Uddin Khan, Brotee’s executive director Sharmeen Murshid and Fair Election Monitoring Alliance’s (FEMA) president Munira Khan, among others participated in the meeting.