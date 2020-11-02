'Don’t be panicked about possible second wave of COVID-19'

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Monday urged the people not to be panicked, assuring them that the government has taken preparations to tackle the possible second wave of COVID-19, reports UNB.
The second wave has already occurred in many countries and it may hit Bangladesh as well, he said.
"We'll face the second wave of COVID-19 with concerted efforts," he said at a programme at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the afternoon.
"We've taken adequate preparations to this end."
Minister Maleque said they are taking steps to procure vaccines as directed by prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
He noted that the government is spending Tk 15,000 on each COVID-19 patient and Tk 47,000 for each Intensive Care Unit patient in hospitals.
"We're spending on average Tk 100,000-150,000 for each coronavirus patient, he said.
Bangladesh on Monday recorded 1,736 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 4,109,88. Besides, 25 more patients died from Covid-19 during the period, taking the fatalities to 5,966.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on 8 March.