Don't build unplanned establishments in Cox's Bazar: PM Hasina

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Cox's Bazar Development Authority jointly organised the function at Beer Muktijoddha Playground in Cox's Bazar.
The prime minister said she had already instructed to prepare a master plan to ensure planned development surrounding the Cox's Bazar following the international standard to attract both foreign and local tourists.
Sheikh Hasina asked the authorities concerned to focus on maintaining natural beauty, environment and biodiversity in taking development programmes for Cox's Bazar beach.
"We will have to take development programmes for Cox's Bazar beach, not only with bricks and woods, but rather to integrate nature, environment and biodiversity," she said.
Reminding the 1991 cyclone, the premier stressed creating deep tamarisk tree forest along the longest and beautiful beach in the world to protect it from cyclones and tidal surges, saying, "We have to keep in mind the 1991 cyclone."
"If this can be done in a planned way, it will not be tough to create a forest on the 80 miles or 120 kilometres long beach. We must have to protect our environment," she said.
She also emphasised preserving nature to protect people from the natural calamities.
State minister of the ministry of housing and public works Sharif Ahmed and its secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker, spoke on the occasion while chairman of Cox's Bazar Development Authority Lt Col (retd) Forkan Ahmed, gave the welcome address.
A video presentation on the measures to make a modern and greener Cox's Bazar was screened at the function.