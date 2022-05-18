Don't build unplanned establishments in Cox's Bazar: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday urged all not to build indiscriminate establishments in Cox's Bazar, saying her government is implementing projects to ensure its overall development maintaining natural beauty to make it a major global tourist destination.

"It is solely needed to build Cox's Bazar as a global tourist city. So, I request all particularly the inhabitants of Cox's Bazar not to construct establishments in an unplanned way," she said.

She said this while inaugurating a newly constructed eco-friendly multi-storey office building of the Cox's Bazar Development Authority, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka.