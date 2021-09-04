Dope tests seen as necessity by some, personal intrusion by others

The decision taken in principle by DU authorities for its students and teachers to undergo dope testing has sparked mixed reaction among the university’s teachers and student leaders.

A committee was formed on 31 August at the regular meeting of the DU syndicate, the highest policymaking forum of the university, to formulate a policy on dope testing.

The principal of Dhaka Medical College and member of DU syndicate, Titu Miah, was made convener of the seven-member committee, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting on 7 September.