Doraiswami lauds Hasina’s leadership in materialising Bangabandhu’s dream of Sonar Bangla

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami on Friday said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s dream of a Sonar Bangla would be materialised where every citizen lives a free, happy, healthy and prosperous life.

“I hope with your support and with the capacity of both sides to cooperate each other, the vision of prime minister Sheikh Hasina for a Sonar Bangla for realising the dreams of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of a Bangladesh (will be materialised) where every citizen lives a free, happy, healthy and prosperous life,” he said.