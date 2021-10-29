Bangladesh

Doraiswami lauds Hasina's leadership in materialising Bangabandhu's dream of Sonar Bangla

UNB
Dhaka
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian high commissioner Vikram K Doraiswami
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian high commissioner Vikram K DoraiswamiUNB

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami on Friday said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s dream of a Sonar Bangla would be materialised where every citizen lives a free, happy, healthy and prosperous life.

“I hope with your support and with the capacity of both sides to cooperate each other, the vision of prime minister Sheikh Hasina for a Sonar Bangla for realising the dreams of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman of a Bangladesh (will be materialised) where every citizen lives a free, happy, healthy and prosperous life,” he said.

The high commissioner was addressing a function at Akhaura where law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister Anisul Huq joined as the chief guest. Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen was also present as a special guest.

Earlier in the day Doraiswami handed over two life support ambulances to the 250-bed General Hospital, Brahmanbaria and Upazila Health Complex, Akhaura respectively.

In another event held at the upazila parishad auditorium, Kasba on the same day, the high commissioner handed over one life support ambulance to Upazila Health Complex, Kasba.

The Indian envoy laid emphasis on friendship, cooperation and prosperity and said that prosperity will change the future benefiting the children on both sides.

He said a new Bangladesh will come up in the future which will be a new force and centre of prosperity where everybody has access to education and other facilities in place.

The brand new ambulances, fitted with modern, critical life-saving equipment, can be used by paramedics and first responders to provide quality emergency care and trauma life support to patients en-route to hospital for treatment, according to Indian high commission in Dhaka.

These ambulances are part of the overall programme for supply of 109 life support ambulances, as announced by prime minister of India Narendra Modi during his state visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

