Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day today

Today, Saturday, 10 January, marks the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the leader of Bangladesh’s liberation movement. On this day in 1972, he returned to the newly independent and sovereign Bangladesh after being released from imprisonment in Pakistan.

With Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s return, the victory of the War of Independence reached its full realisation. On the night of 25 March 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces arrested him from his residence in Dhanmondi and took him away.