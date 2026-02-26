PM Tarique Rahman to move into Jamuna residence, where to stay other cabinet members
Prime minister Tarique Rahman is set to take up residence at the state guest house Jamuna, chosen for its location on Hare Road in Dhaka, which offers both security and convenient access to the Secretariat.
Currently, professor Muhammad Yunus, the recently dissolved interim government’s chief adviser, resides at Jamuna. He is expected to vacate the premises on 27 February, according to the government housing and public works ministry. Minor renovation work will follow before the prime minister moves in.
Speaking about this, Md Khalequzzaman Choudhury, chief engineer of the public works department, told Prothom Alo on Monday, “The prime minister has expressed his intention to reside at Jamuna. The former chief adviser will vacate the residence within this month. Once certain renovation works are completed, the prime minister will move into Jamuna.”
Meanwhile, the government housing directorate concluded the allocation of official residences to the newly appointed ministers and state ministers on Wednesday. Formal letters of allotment will now be issued to the respective officeholders.
Officials have also indicated that minor renovation and preparatory works remain outstanding in several properties. Subject to the completion of these works, the ministers and state ministers are expected to take up residence in their designated official accommodation after Eid-ul-Fitr.
During the interim government, the incoming prime minister’s official residence had been considered at both the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar areas. However, due to time constraints and other practicalities, these locations were not selected.
At present, the prime minister resides at his private home in Gulshan, commuting daily to the Secretariat on Abdul Gani Road and the Prime Minister’s Office in Tejgaon.
The government housing and public works ministry has indicated that the prime minister intends to host Iftar during Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr events at Jamuna, prompting the fast-tracked completion of renovation work.
State guest house Jamuna covers approximately 3.25 acres at 30 Hare Road. Adjacent properties at 24 and 25 Hare Road, currently occupied by senior security officials of the former chief advisor, will remain allocated for security purposes once vacated.
Gonobhaban was the official residence of the prime minister of the fallen Awami League government. Following the student-people uprising on 5 August 2024, agitated people broke into the Gonobhaban and vandalised the residence of the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
As per a decision of the interim government, the Gonobhaban is now being converted into the “July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum,” rendering it unavailable for the prime minister.
There had been discussions in the last few months of the interim government on where would the incoming prime minister stay. The housing and public works ministry formed a high level six-member committee, headed by an additional secretary, on 7 July last year to finalise the residence of the prime minister and other cabinet members of the new government.
The committee visited several locations in the capital and submitted its report on 20 July that year. It said state guest house Jamuna and adjacent 24 and 25 Hare Road could be considered for the residence of the prime minister through a coordinated plan.
Allocation of residences to ministers, state ministers
The areas of Hare Road, Minto Road and Bailey Road in Dhaka are collectively known as the “Montri Para” (Ministers’ Enclave). Following the fall of the Awami League government, advisers of the interim administration took up residence in this enclave.
In the 13th national parliamentary election held on 12 February, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a decisive victory and subsequently formed the government on 17 February after taking the oath of office.
After the transfer of power, advisers of the now-dissolved interim government began vacating the government bungalows in the ministers’ enclave. According to the government housing directorate, most advisers have already left their residences. On Monday, three former advisers vacated their bungalows, while two others have informed the authorities that they will do so shortly.
However, foreign minister Khalilur Rahman has long been residing at Bungalow No. 33 on Minto Road. He previously served as national security adviser under the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus and has been appointed foreign minister (technocrat) by the BNP. As such, he will continue to reside at the same address, the housing directorate confirmed.
The directorate further stated that it completed the allocation of official residences to the newly appointed ministers and state ministers yesterday. Formal letters of allotment will now be issued.
Officials noted that ministers and state ministers will require some time before taking up residence, as minor renovation works remain outstanding in several properties. They are expected to move into their designated official residences after Eid-ul-Fitr.
Who to say where
According to the government housing directorate, local government minister: Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to stay at 35 Hare Road; home minister Salahuddin Ahmed at 24 Bailey Road; liberation war affairs minister Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Bir Bikrom) at 5 Hare Road; social welfare minister Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain at 25 Bailey Road; religious affairs minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain Kaikobad at 7 Minto Road; land minister Mizanur Rahman Minu at 2 Minto Road; culture minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury at 5 Minto Road; law minister Md Asaduzzaman at 1 Hare Road; water resources minister Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee at 6 Hare Road; civil aviation & tourism minister Afroza Khanam (Rita) at 1 Minto Road; health minister Sardar Md Sakawat Hossain at 4 Minto Road; education minister ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milon at 34 Minto Road; posts, telecom & IT, and science & technology minister Fakir Mahbub Anam at 41 Minto Road; prime minister’s adviser Ismail Zabiullah at 2 Hare Road.
Additional allocations
Mirza Abbas and Nazrul Islam Khan have been given allocation at Bailey Road; finance & planning minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury at Gulshan; labour & employment minister, and expatriate welfare & foreign employment minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury at Gulshan; road transport & bridges minister Sheikh Rabiul Islam has been given housing allocation at Dhanmondi.
Apart from this, state ministers have been allocated apartments at the ministers’ apartments on Hare Road, which comprises three 10-storey buildings, each containing 10–30 flats.