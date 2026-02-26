PM Tarique Rahman to move into Jamuna residence, where to stay other cabinet members

Prime minister Tarique Rahman is set to take up residence at the state guest house Jamuna, chosen for its location on Hare Road in Dhaka, which offers both security and convenient access to the Secretariat.

Currently, professor Muhammad Yunus, the recently dissolved interim government’s chief adviser, resides at Jamuna. He is expected to vacate the premises on 27 February, according to the government housing and public works ministry. Minor renovation work will follow before the prime minister moves in.

Speaking about this, Md Khalequzzaman Choudhury, chief engineer of the public works department, told Prothom Alo on Monday, “The prime minister has expressed his intention to reside at Jamuna. The former chief adviser will vacate the residence within this month. Once certain renovation works are completed, the prime minister will move into Jamuna.”

Meanwhile, the government housing directorate concluded the allocation of official residences to the newly appointed ministers and state ministers on Wednesday. Formal letters of allotment will now be issued to the respective officeholders.