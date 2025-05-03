2013 Shapla Chattar violence claimed at least 58 lives: DPS Azad

Referring to Shapla Chattar violence in 2013, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder on Saturday said the two days of violence claimed the lives of at least 58 people, including seven members of the security forces.

"When the whole world was confused about how many people were killed in the massacre, I took on the challenging work with Mark Dummett, a former BBC correspondent in Dhaka," he said, describing how they came to the conclusion that the two days of violence claimed the lives of at least 58 people.

"Every time I see Hefazat-e-Islam holding a major demonstration, I remember my investigation for Human Rights Watch on the Shapla Chattar massacre," he said in a post from his Facebook account.