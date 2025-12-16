Name of 28 individuals listed as ‘associates of Liberation War’

At the same time, the process of including new names in the list of freedom fighters is ongoing. A list of 84 individuals has already been prepared, who are to be enlisted as freedom fighters.

Since the interim government assumed office, complaints and applications submitted have been examined and following verification and hearings, steps are being taken to gazette individuals as associates of the Liberation War, to cancel existing freedom fighter gazettes and to issue new gazettes recognising freedom fighters.

Sources at the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs stated that verification and hearings are still in progress and that completion of the process will require time.

However, although six months have passed since the change in the definition of a freedom fighter, work has not yet begun on classifying freedom fighters within the Management Information System (MIS) of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

The ministry has also been unable to start the preparation of separate gazettes determining who will be recognised as “Bir Muktijoddha” (freedom fighters) and who will be designated as an “associate of the Liberation War”.

Under the new definition, the government fears that initiating the classification process at this stage could lead to disorder and division among freedom fighters nationwide. For this reason, the government is currently reluctant to proceed with this task.