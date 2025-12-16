Name of 28 individuals listed as ‘associates of Liberation War’
Following the amendment of the definition of a freedom fighter during the tenure of the interim government, a total of 28 individuals have so far been identified as “associates of the Liberation War”.
Their names were not previously included in the official list of freedom fighters. The Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council (JAMUKA) has now recommended that these names be gazetted under the category of associates of the Liberation War.
In addition, the government is moving to cancel the gazette notifications of 336 individuals who are currently recognised as freedom fighters and receive regular freedom fighter allowances.
At the same time, the process of including new names in the list of freedom fighters is ongoing. A list of 84 individuals has already been prepared, who are to be enlisted as freedom fighters.
Since the interim government assumed office, complaints and applications submitted have been examined and following verification and hearings, steps are being taken to gazette individuals as associates of the Liberation War, to cancel existing freedom fighter gazettes and to issue new gazettes recognising freedom fighters.
Sources at the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs stated that verification and hearings are still in progress and that completion of the process will require time.
However, although six months have passed since the change in the definition of a freedom fighter, work has not yet begun on classifying freedom fighters within the Management Information System (MIS) of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.
The ministry has also been unable to start the preparation of separate gazettes determining who will be recognised as “Bir Muktijoddha” (freedom fighters) and who will be designated as an “associate of the Liberation War”.
Under the new definition, the government fears that initiating the classification process at this stage could lead to disorder and division among freedom fighters nationwide. For this reason, the government is currently reluctant to proceed with this task.
On 3 June, the interim government amended the Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council Act by revising the definition of a Bir Muktijoddha.
The amended ordinance states that only those who directly fought on the battlefield against the occupying Pakistani forces and those who actively participated in combat during the Liberation War will be recognised as Bir Muktijoddha.
Those who made significant contributions in support of the Liberation War from within the country or abroad, including playing an active role in building global public opinion, will be designated as associates of the Liberation War.
Multiple sources within the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs have stated that preparing separate gazettes for Bir Muktijoddha and Associates of the Liberation War is highly complex, difficult and time-consuming.
Furthermore, verification and scrutiny of information may give rise to disputes among freedom fighter organisations. Managing such a situation would be challenging for the interim government.
Consequently, the responsibility for implementing the new classification will be left to an elected government. However, there is also discussion as to whether a future government will uphold this decision.
Since independence, the definition of a freedom fighter has been changed five times. On this occasion as well, mixed reactions have been observed among freedom fighters.
Some argue that, 54 years after independence, the creation of a separate category titled “Associate of the Liberation War” is inappropriate. They fear that implementing such a decision without adequate preparation could generate fresh controversy regarding the dignity and identity of freedom fighters.
Others, however, view the change in the definition positively. In their opinion, classifying individuals according to clearly defined duties, roles and contributions would make the history of the Liberation War clearer. They emphasise, however, that such a process requires transparent criteria and a consensus-based approach.
At the 101st meeting of JAMUKA held on 2 November, discussions took place regarding the publication of separate lists for Bir Muktijoddha and associates of the Liberation War.
At the meeting, the secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs, Israt Chowdhury, stated that although the law has been amended, everyone is currently still being identified as a Bir Muktijoddha.
In accordance with the amended law, it is necessary to issue separate gazettes for Bir Muktijoddha and associates of the Liberation War.
The meeting decided that, under the new definition, a gazette recognising Bir Muktijoddha would include battlefield freedom fighters, members of the Provisional Government of Bangladesh (Mujibnagar Government), Biranganas, and all physicians, nurses and medical assistants of field hospitals.
In addition, the ministry will take the necessary measures to publish a separate gazette for associates of the Liberation War, which will include Bangladeshi journalists who performed duties in support of the Liberation War both at home and abroad, as well as members associated with the Shadhin Bangla Football Team.
