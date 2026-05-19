PM for people-friendly land management to build modern state

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday stressed that there is no alternative to transparent, accountable and people-friendly land management for building a just and modern state system.

“Providing services is not an act of charity toward the people; rather ensuring public services is the responsibility of the government,” he said after inaugurating a 3-day nationwide “Land Service Fair-2026” at the Bhumi Bhaban in the city’s Tejgaon area this morning.

In this context, he said, the main objective of his government is to establish a corruption-free, harassment-free, technology-driven, and citizen-friendly land management system that will further accelerate the country’s sustainable development.

He said, “Perhaps 100 years ago, a piece of land had only one owner. Over time, that same land may now have 100 or more owners. As ownership and shared ownership of land have increased, naturally the responsibilities of land officials in maintaining proper records have also increased.”

Noting that landowners are more or less familiar with terms such as ownership, land tax, deeds, khatian, dag, porcha, mutation, mouza, CS, RS, and DS records, the prime minister said therefore, people had to visit land offices to keep their ownership records updated.