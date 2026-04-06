Badiul Alam Majumdar warns against 'two-thirds majority’ curse

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar said that a two-thirds majority in parliament is a curse which has appeared multiple times in the politics of Bangladesh in the past.

Therefore, lessons must be learned from the past to avoid falling into that curse again, he added.

Badiul Alam Majumdar made these comments today, Monday, during a citizen dialogue held at the BDBL building in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.

The dialogue titled ‘Repeal of the Ordinance on Judicial Independence and Suspension of the Ordinance on Prevention/Remedy of Enforced Disappearances: A Threat to Good Governance and Human Rights Advancement’ was organised by Voice for Reform.

As an example of the ‘Curse of Two-Third Majority’, Badiul Alam Majumdar referred to the situations following the elections of 1973, 2001, and 2008.

He stated, "We must learn from our history that we should not suffer the curse of a two-thirds majority again."