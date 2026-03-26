Thousands gather at National Parade Square for parade and flypast
Thousands of spectators gathered at the National Parade Square at the old airport in Agargaon, Dhaka, to witness the parade and flypast on Thursday morning.
People of all ages, including children and teenagers, were seen arriving at the venue in large numbers. Plastic chairs had been arranged for visitors, many of whom carried or wore the national flag.
Moin Hasan, who came from Kazipara in Mirpur with his wife, children and sister, told Prothom Alo that the parade and flypast are among the main attractions of Independence Day celebrations.
“I had not been able to attend before for various reasons. This time I had the opportunity, so I came,” he said.
“I felt my family should also experience this event, so I brought them along,” he added.
The parade and flypast marking Independence and National Day on 26 March are scheduled to begin at 9:00 am at the National Parade Square. President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman are expected to attend the programme.
The event is open to the public. Gates 2, 3, 4, 10 and 11 have been designated for entry, and visitors have been requested not to carry bags.