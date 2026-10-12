Election schedule announced for by-election to reserved seat vacated by Ferdousi Ahmed

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for the by-election to the reserved women’s seat in the 13th National Parliament, which fell vacant following the resignation of Ferdousi Ahmed Mishti. A notification to this effect was issued on Monday, signed by EC Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

According to the announced schedule, nomination papers must be submitted to the returning officer at the Nirbachan Bhaban (Election Commission building) by 26 October. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on 27 October, and the last date for withdrawal of candidacies is 1 November. Voting will take place on 12 November.